JFK’s grandson Jack Schlossberg announces run for US House seat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy, has announced his candidacy for the U.S. House of Representatives from New York City.

His run marks the first time a direct descendant of JFK is seeking elected office, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

In a video announcing his campaign, Schlossberg says the “country is at a turning point.”

“It’s a crisis at every level, a cost-of-living crisis sponsored by the big, beautiful bill, historic cuts to social programs working families rely on health care, education, childcare, a corruption crisis,” Schlossberg said, focusing on affordability while criticizing President Donald Trump. “He’s picking winners and losers from inside the Oval Office, it’s cronyism, not capitalism and a constitutional crisis with one dangerous man in control of all three branches of government, he’s stripping citizens of their civil rights and silencing his critics.”

Schlossberg is running to replace the retiring Rep. Jerry Nadler, who represents New York’s 12th Congressional District.

Without directly mentioning his famous lineage, Schlossberg describes himself as having been “born and raised” in the district, which stretches from Union Square up through Midtown and then to the Upper West and Upper East sides.

“I took the bus to school every single day from one side of the district to the other,” Schlossberg said. He attended the private Collegiate School in New York.

In advance his announcement, he told CNN he is a Democrat who represents “a new generation.” Schlossberg has become known for his viral videos on social media which are very freewheeling and unorthodox.

He believes his understanding of how to communicate in the age of vertical video will help him connect with younger people. “In this toxic polluted media environment we are in — I breathe that air,” he told CNN. Schlossberg emerged as an outspoken voice calling for Democratic Party reforms after its losses in 2024.

Without directly mentioning his famous lineage, Schlossberg describes himself as having been “born and raised” in the district, which stretches from Union Square up through Midtown and then to the Upper West and Upper East sides.

“I took the bus to school every single day from one side of the district to the other,” Schlossberg said. He attended the private Collegiate School in New York.

In advance his announcement, he told CNN he is a Democrat who represents “a new generation.” Schlossberg has become known for his viral videos on social media which are very freewheeling and unorthodox.

He believes his understanding of how to communicate in the age of vertical video will help him connect with younger people. “In this toxic polluted media environment we are in — I breathe that air,” he told CNN. Schlossberg emerged as an outspoken voice calling for Democratic Party reforms after its losses in 2024.

News.Az