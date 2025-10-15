JioHotstar outage causes streaming and app issues, company responds

+ ↺ − 16 px

Users of JioHotstar reported disruptions on Tuesday, with many unable to access app features such as search, and encountering generic error messages like “Something went wrong”. Complaints surged on X (formerly Twitter), while Downdetector showed a few hundred reports of outages affecting streaming, app functionality, and server connections.

Some users noted missing buttons and limited navigation, though independent checks by The Times of India confirmed that most users could still log in and stream content on app and desktop platforms, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Users report widespread streaming errors and app failure

JioHotstar acknowledged the issue, describing it as a “temporary technical glitch” affecting a portion of users. The company tweeted:

“Hi! The issue was temporary and has been resolved now. Please try accessing the app again. If the issue persists, please let us know. Happy streaming!”

Despite this, social media posts indicate that some users continue to experience intermittent problems with the platform.

News.Az