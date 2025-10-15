PlayStation Network down: Thousands report connection issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thousands of PlayStation users worldwide faced connectivity issues with the PlayStation Network (PSN) on Tuesday, causing frustration across gaming communities.

The outage, which started early in the morning, impacted players in the United States, Europe, and Asia, preventing many from accessing online features and services, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Reports from news outlets and monitoring sites showed many users receiving “Service Busy” and “Unable to connect to PSN servers” messages while trying to sign in, play online, or access the PlayStation Store.

Sony has acknowledged the issue and said engineers are working to restore full service.

This incident ranks among the more serious network disruptions for the PlayStation ecosystem in recent months, and gamers are watching updates closely.

The PlayStation outage was first detected in the early hours, and problems spread quickly across regions. Outage trackers logged tens of thousands of complaints in the first hour, and Downdetector-style feeds showed major spikes in reports.

Players on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 experienced login failures, multiplayer disconnects, and trouble accessing friends lists.

Even the PlayStation App and web-based account management were hit, preventing many users from checking game libraries or initiating remote downloads.

Many online stores and subscription services that rely on PSN authentication were briefly unavailable. Sony’s official PSN status page flagged service interruptions across Account Management, Gaming and Social, PlayStation Store, and PlayStation Video.

For players, the result was a sudden inability to join matches, sync saves, or complete purchases.

Common messages included “Service Busy, Please Try Again Later” and generic connection errors. In some regions, cloud save synchronization failed, making it harder for players to resume progress on other devices. Streaming apps tied to PSN logins also showed authentication failures for some users.

News.Az