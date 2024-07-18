Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19, White House says

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Joe Biden has contracted the coronavirus and is experiencing mild symptoms of the disease, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"Following his first event in Las Vegas today, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He has been vaccinated, received intensive treatment and has mild symptoms," she said.It is noted that the president is self-isolating at his home in Delaware and will continue to perform all his duties during this period.

News.Az