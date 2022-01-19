Johnson: England to ease virus restrictions

+ ↺ − 16 px

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, still struggling with the recent Downing Street party scandal, stated on Wednesday he will lift almost all remaining coronavirus restrictions in England, Teletrader reports.

Johnson said the government will, in the coming days, drop its guidance on wearing masks in transportation and school classrooms, encourage in-office work and end the requirement for showing vaccine certificates.

“We are the first to emerge from the Omicron wave,” Johnson stated in the justification of dropping of restrictions, noting that other European countries need to reimpose measures and initiate new lockdowns.

Still, Johnson's announcement was made during a heated appearance in Parliament, with a number of MPs, enraged by the recent disclosures of illicit social gatherings, set upon pushing for a no-confidence vote that could at the very least erode the credibility of Johnson's cabinet.

