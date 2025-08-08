Judge temporarily halts construction of ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

+ ↺ − 16 px

A federal judge has ordered a 14-day pause on any further construction at the controversial “Alligator Alcatraz” immigrant detention center in the Florida Everglades, citing potential environmental harm.

U.S. District Judge Kathleen Mary Williams issued the temporary restraining order on Thursday after two days of testimony on the project’s environmental impact. The state of Florida and the Trump administration may continue to operate the facility and house detainees, but construction activities must stop until at least August 22, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Environmental groups and the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida argue the center was built without required environmental studies, threatening sensitive habitats—including those of the endangered Florida panther—and land considered sacred by the tribe.

“This is an important step in asserting our rights and protecting our homeland,” said Miccosukee Chairman Talbert Cypress. “The detention facility threatens land that is not only environmentally sensitive but sacred to our people.”

During Thursday’s hearing, experts testified that roughly 20 acres—about 800,000 square feet—had recently been paved with asphalt, creating a runoff risk to surrounding water systems. Plaintiffs sought the order to prevent additional weekend work before the next court session on Tuesday.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier’s office vowed to challenge the ruling.

“Judge Williams’ order is wrong, and we will fight it,” a spokesperson said, emphasizing that the facility will remain operational.

At the center of the dispute is whether officials bypassed federally mandated environmental reviews under the National Environmental Policy Act. State attorneys argue the facility, initially funded and managed by Florida, is exempt. Critics say its joint funding structure—with federal dollars but state control—creates a “jurisdictional gray zone” that sidesteps oversight.

Built in just weeks on the grounds of Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport, the site can hold over 3,000 detainees in tents, trailers, and other temporary structures. Located 50 miles west of Miami, it sits next to Miccosukee-leased lands, including villages, a school, and sacred sites.

Once promoted by Governor Ron DeSantis as part of President Trump’s “mass deportation agenda,” the facility is now under intense legal and public scrutiny as the court consider

News.Az