Juventus extends contract ahead of Club World Cup
Juventus has officially extended manager Igor Tudor’s contract for two more years, just before the team’s upcoming Club World Cup campaign, the Serie A club announced on Friday.
Damien Comolli, the club's new general manager, said on Tuesday that they had faith in the Croatian coach who was handed the reins fewer than three months ago, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
Tudor joined in March after the dismissal of Thiago Motta, with Juve eliminated from all cup competitions and outside Serie A's top four.
Under Tudor, they lost just one league match, securing fourth spot to qualify for the Champions League next season.