Juventus extends contract ahead of Club World Cup

Juventus has officially extended manager Igor Tudor’s contract for two more years, just before the team’s upcoming Club World Cup campaign, the Serie A club announced on Friday.

Damien Comolli, the club's new general manager, said on Tuesday that they had faith in the Croatian coach who was handed the reins fewer than three months ago, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Tudor joined in March after the dismissal of Thiago Motta, with Juve eliminated from all cup competitions and outside Serie A's top four.

Under Tudor, they lost just one league match, securing fourth spot to qualify for the Champions League next season.

"Tudor has committed to our club until June 30, 2027 -- with an option to go until 2028 -- and will also lead the men's first team in the coming seasons, starting with the first official competition to be staged in the United States, the Club World Cup," the Turin outfit said in a statement. Juventus face United Arab Emirates side Al-Ain in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, followed by clashes against Morocco's Wydad AC and Manchester City in Group G.

News.Az