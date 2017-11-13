Kakha Kaladze officially takes the post of Tbilisi mayor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Energy Minister Kakha Kaladze, who elected mayor of Tbilisi city in local elections held in Georgia on October 21, has officially started working on his post.

According to APA’s Georgian bureau, former mayor of Tbilisi, Davit Narmania met Kaladze in Mayor’s Office. Narmania wished success to the newly-elected mayor.



Kaladze said that there is a lot of work to be done in the city. “We will be able to achieve the solution of the problems of the capital with our team. A number of important projects will be implemented in Tbilisi in the next four years,” the mayor said.



Today, at 15pm, the mayor will present members of his new team. According to the disseminated information, current Energy Minister Ilia Eloshvili will be one of Kaladze’s deputies. The Georgian Energy Ministry is expected to be merged with the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development within the framework of reforms to be implemented in the government.

News.Az

