"Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" poster put up in Boston

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijanis living Massachusetts (Boston), demonstrating support to Azerbaijan, have managed to attract attention of local residents, the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Diaspora announced.

They put up a poster "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" on the road to a huge park that runs from east to west along the south bank of the Charles River, on the territory of Storrow Drive.

Thus, young Azerbaijanis have been able to draw the attention of the US citizens to the current developments regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

News.Az