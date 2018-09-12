Kazakh president to visit Turkey on Thursday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakh president will pay an official visit to Turkey on Thursday, according to Kazakh presidential sources, Anadolu agency reported.

Nursultan Nazarbayev will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and hold talks with Turkish businessmen, according to a written statement by Kazakh presidency on Wednesday.

Nazarbayev will also participate in the 3rd High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting between Turkey and Kazakhstan, the statement added.

News.Az

