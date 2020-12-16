Kazakhstan celebrating 29th anniversary of Independence

+ ↺ − 16 px

The national day of Kazakhstan, Independence Day, is celebrated today in the republic.

Twenty-nine years ago, the Supreme Soviet of Kazakhstan passed the Constitutional Independence Law on December 16, 1991.

The holiday is celebrated for 2 days on December 16 and 17. It is usually marked by festivities in all the cities of the republic, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, all the events are held online.

First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated the Kazakh people on Independence Day. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as well as Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin also congratulated the citizens on Independence Day.

News.Az