Kazakhstan set to hold referendum on NPP construction this autumn

Kazakhstan is scheduled to hold a referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant this autumn, the country’s President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, announced on Thursday, News.Az reports citing Kazakh media.

“Indeed, the country has huge opportunities for nuclear energy development. It is important to use them correctly and effectively. The final decision on this issue will be taken by the nation. The referendum will be held this fall. The government will set an exact date,” Tokayev said at the ceremony of awarding mass media workers in the Akorda Palace.The president stressed that economic development is impossible without a stable energy supply.

