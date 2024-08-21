Kazakhstan to expand maritime fleet with 7 new vessels on Caspian Sea

Kazakhstan is set to expand its maritime fleet with the construction of seven new vessels on the Caspian Sea.

The new vessels will include three tankers, two ferries, and two container ships, News.Az reports citing Kazakh media. This initiative is part of Kazakhstan's broader strategy to enhance its transportation and logistics infrastructure, aiming to bolster its presence on the Caspian Sea. Currently, Kazakhstan’s merchant fleet comprises 17 vessels, including 10 tankers, four dry bulk carriers, and three container ships.In December 2023, a significant agreement was signed between KazMunayGas and Abu Dhabi Ports Group to establish a ship repair and shipbuilding yard in Kazakhstan. This facility will support the construction and repair of new vessels, enhancing the competitiveness of Kazakhstan’s maritime fleet on the global stage.Kazakhstan is also strengthening its maritime partnerships. The country has procured tankers to transport oil from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, from where it will be shipped via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline. This collaboration aims to diversify export routes and stabilize supply chains.Additionally, Kazakhstan is working with Turkish companies to build new vessels under a recent agreement. This partnership will not only boost Kazakhstan’s trade relations in the region but also reduce its reliance on Russian shipbuilding services, reinforcing its strategic position in the Caspian Sea.

