Kazakhstan to hike fines for pet abandonment and roaming animals

Kazakhstan to hike fines for pet abandonment and roaming animals

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Kazakhstan is significantly increasing administrative penalties for irresponsible pet owners through new legislative amendments.

Fines for abandoning a pet are set to triple, rising from 10 to 30 Monthly Calculation Indices, News.Az reports, citing Aki Press.

Additionally, the government is introducing stricter sanctions for allowing animals to roam without supervision, particularly in cases where this leads to property damage or minor injuries. These measures are designed to reduce the stray animal population and ensure owners take full responsibility for their pets' behavior in public spaces.

News.Az