Kazakhstan votes on whether to build first nuclear plant

The plan, however, has faced public criticism because of its hazards, the Soviet nuclear testing legacy, and fears that Russia will be involved in the project."I have come to the conclusion that the decision to build the nuclear power plant, and to build it with (Russian state nuclear firm) Rosatom, has already been made in (Tokayev's office) and the people of Kazakhstan are being invited to polling stations as 'notaries' to authenticate this decision with their votes," popular blogger Vadim Boreiko wrote.Despite having sizeable natural gas reserves, the Central Asian nation of 20 million relies mostly on coal-powered plants for its electric power needs, supplemented by some hydroelectric plants and the growing renewable energy sector.Kazakhstan is already importing electric power, mostly from Russia, as its facilities, many of which are aged, struggle to meet domestic demand. And coal is generally regarded as the most polluting energy source.

