Tag:
Referendum
Pashinyan says constitutional referendum to follow Armenia’s 2026 elections
22 Nov 2025-21:58
Armenia’s ruling party unveils plan for constitutional referendum
20 Sep 2025-12:39
Bosnia's Serb region calls referendum on ruling against its leader
23 Aug 2025-17:45
Italian referendums on citizenship and labour laws fail over low voter turnout
09 Jun 2025-18:35
Bulgaria's president calls for referendum on euro adoption
10 May 2025-13:28
Moldovan opposition protests EU referendum results outside Constitutional Court
31 Oct 2024-13:30
With whom will Kazakhstan build its first NPP?
28 Oct 2024-12:30
Tight race in Moldova’s referendum on EU membership
21 Oct 2024-10:25
Moldovans head to polls for presidential election, EU membership referendum
20 Oct 2024-11:22
The victory of nuclear energy in Kazakhstan
08 Oct 2024-11:36
