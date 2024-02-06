Kazakhstan's parliament approves Olzhas Bektenov as new prime minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan's parliament on Tuesday approved the nomination of Olzhas Bektenov, former head of the presidential administration, for the position of prime minister, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sealed the appointment in a decree posted on his website: "Appoint Bektenov Olzhas Abayevich as Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, relieving him of his previous post."

On Monday, Tokayev accepted the resignation of the government headed by Alikhan Smailov, with no reasons given for this decision.

Bektenov, 43, was nominated for the post by Kazakhstan's largest party, Amanat (Covenant of Ancestors), and previously served as the head of the presidential administration.

He was born in Almaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan, where he grew up and studied, and graduated with honors from the Kazakh State Law Academy with a law degree in 2001.

Before his new prestigious position, he held an array of government roles beginning in 2002, including serving in the presidential administration of former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Bektenov was appointed as the head of the Tokayev administration in 2023.

