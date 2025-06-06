Key Trump ally calls for Musk's deportation from US

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former White House chief strategist and close ally of President Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, made headlines Thursday by calling for tech billionaire Elon Musk to be deported from the United States.

“They should initiate a formal investigation of his immigration status because I am of the strong belief that he is an illegal alien, and he should be deported from the country immediately,” Bannon said in a phone interview with The New York Times, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He said the Trump administration should also investigate Musk’s drug use and his effort to get a classified briefing on China from the Pentagon, according to the report.

His remarks came after a clash over public policy between Trump and Musk escalated sharply Thursday, unraveling their previously cordial relationship in a barrage of personal attacks and public recriminations.

Musk endorsed impeaching Trump, hours after the president threatened to cut billions of dollars in government subsidies and contracts for the tech billionaire's companies.

The comments, and the apparent testing of the political waters, mark the latest escalation in the growing feud between the once-close political allies after Musk left the White House, where he led the Trump administration’s government-slashing unit the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Trump said Thursday he is "very disappointed" with Musk amid the tech billionaire's campaign against the president's signature spending and tax bill.

News.Az