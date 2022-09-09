King Charles III addresses his nation and the world for the first time (VIDEO)

King Charles III delivered his first public address as the new British monarch, just a day after ascending to the throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, News.az reports citing CNN.

The King has given numerous public speeches during his time as the heir apparent, but the address on Friday was perhaps the most important of his life so far -- and he began with a tribute to his mother.

Wearing a black suit and a black tie, Charles said Queen Elizabeth "made sacrifices for duty, dedication and devotion."

"In her life of service, we saw that abiding love of tradition together with that fearless embrace of progress which makes us great as nations," the King said.

