Kosovo begins taking U.S. deportees from other countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kosovo has begun accepting migrants deported from the United States who are not originally from Kosovo, caretaker Prime Minister Albin Kurti confirmed on Thursday. The move follows an agreement with the Trump administration for Kosovo to initially take in 50 third-country nationals removed from U.S. territory.

“We are accepting those that the U.S. did not want on their territory,” Kurti told Kanal10 TV, adding that only one or two deportees have arrived so far. He did not specify their countries of origin, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The United States is seeking international partners as it works to fulfill President Donald Trump’s pledge of record-high deportations.

Kosovo, a nation of 1.6 million, has already signed a separate agreement to host 300 foreign prisoners from Denmark starting in 2027, in exchange for €210 million over 10 years. The country has also expressed interest in receiving deportees from the United Kingdom.

Kosovo maintains particularly strong ties with Washington, which played a key role in its 2008 declaration of independence from Serbia.

News.Az