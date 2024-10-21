Kremlin aide calls UAE president's visit 'very successful'

+ ↺ − 16 px

The visit to Russia of UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is considered a success, according to Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, News.Az reports citing TASS .

"The visit was very successful. It is a good prelude" to the BRICS Summit in the Russian city of Kazan from October 22-24, he said."There were very fruitful talks with the Emirati delegation, a very useful conversation," the aide told reporters. "The conversation was arranged in such a way that both from the Russian side and from the side of the Emirates relevant ministers and people in charge of certain areas of cooperation were able to speak.""So it was possible to go over almost the entire spectrum of our relations and note very good opportunities that exist to expand ties literally in all directions," Ushakov said.According to the official, international issues were also discussed."The Ukrainian crisis, as far as I know, was discussed in detail yesterday during an informal dinner in Novo-Ogaryovo, and today foreign ministers from both sides reported on their vision of the situation in the Middle East. This topic was discussed in detail, and the presidents weighed in on this subject," the Kremlin aide said.At Monday’s talks in the Kremlin "Ukraine was discussed briefly," he went on to say.Ushakov said that during the informal meeting over dinner on Sunday, the presidents "had a long conversation and touched on all topics." According to the Kremlin aide, the UAE president is returning home later on Monday and will fly to Kazan on the morning of October 23 to take part in the BRICS Summit, which starts at 10 a.m.

