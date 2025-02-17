Kremlin describes upcoming Russia-US talks as 'positive'

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, the Kremlin described the upcoming Russia-US meeting in Saudi Arabia as "good and very positive," but stated that it was too early to predict its outcome.

“It is good and very positive that we are coming together to talk. But it is still a bit premature to make any forecasts. Let’s wait until Tuesday and see how the dialogue begins,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN.

Russian and US delegations are set to meet in Riyadh on Feb. 18 to discuss restoring full bilateral relations, preparations for talks on resolving the Ukraine crisis, and a potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

The Russian delegation will be led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov. According to CNN, the US delegation will include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, and the US special envoy for the Middle East, Steven Witkoff.

Separately, Ushakov said it was premature to assess the prospects of reducing tensions between Moscow and Washington.

“Let’s wait until tomorrow. Serious people are involved, and we have also arrived with a serious approach,” Ushakov said in an interview with Russia-24 television.

The talks in Riyadh are expected to cover plans for a high-level meeting, discussions on resolving the Ukraine crisis, and other bilateral issues.

News.Az