Kremlin: India will keep buying Russian oil

The Kremlin said Monday that India will continue purchasing oil wherever it finds it economically beneficial, despite U.S. pressure over Russian imports.

The comments follow U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision in August to double tariffs on Indian goods to 50%, arguing that New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil were helping finance Moscow’s war in Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

During a visit to New Delhi last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered India uninterrupted fuel supplies.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: “India, as a sovereign state, conducts foreign trade operations and purchases energy resources where it is beneficial for India, and as far as we understand, our Indian partners will continue this policy to ensure their economic interests.”

