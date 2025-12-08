Zelenskyy to get peace plan updates in person

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will receive updates on the new peace plan in person due to rising security concerns. National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov is traveling from the United States to personally brief Zelenskyy on the latest US–Russian negotiations, including Washington’s response to Ukraine’s amendments.

Sources say the issue of territories remains one of the most sensitive points in the discussions. The peace plan, initially containing 28 points, was reduced to 20 in Geneva and further revised after talks in Moscow and Florida. Due to the risk of eavesdropping, officials emphasized that the updates cannot be shared over the phone, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Zelenskyy is currently in London for a week of diplomacy, meeting European leaders to discuss security, defense capabilities—especially air defense systems—and long-term funding for Ukraine. Coordination on joint positions in negotiations is also planned.

The personal briefing will include all draft documents and details of negotiations conducted by US representatives, including those linked to President Donald Trump’s envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who recently met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Umerov and Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov are heading to London to deliver the update before Zelenskyy continues to Brussels.

News.Az