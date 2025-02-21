+ ↺ − 16 px

The Kremlin does not believe that the new US administration led by Donald Trump has taken a "pro-Russian and anti-Ukrainian" stance, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, News.az reports citing TASS.

"I think this is wrong feeling," he told reporters.

The Kremlin attributed Washington's criticism of Kiev to the fact that many cannot calmly observe Ukraine’s refusal to resolve the situation peacefully. Peskov also said that Kiev's backing by the West was ineffective.

Trump earlier said that "comedian Vladimir Zelensky" persuaded the former leadership in Washington to spend $350 billion on a war that could not be won. The US leader also said that Zelensky's approval rating had dropped to 4% and Ukraine needed to hold elections if Kiev wanted to get a seat at the negotiating table on the settlement. Zelensky said that Trump had become a victim of "Russian disinformation."

Elon Musk, who heads the Department for improving the efficiency of the US government (DOGE), spoke about Zelensky's reluctance to hold elections in Ukraine. The head of the Kiev regime does this, realizing that he will "lose in a landslide" in the elections, Musk believes. In his opinion, "Trump correctly decided to ignore him and achieve peace regardless of the disgusting huge corruption machine that feeds on the bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers."

News.Az