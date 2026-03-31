Khamenei is in Iran but staying out of public eye, says Russian envoy
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Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is in the country but is avoiding public appearances "for understandable reasons," according to Russia's ambassador to Iran.
Mojtaba replaced his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed when Israel and the United States launched their war on Iran more than a month ago. The U.S. has said it believes Mojtaba himself is wounded and likely disfigured, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
Russia has close ties with Iran, with which it signed a strategic partnership treaty last year.
By Ulviyya Salmanli