US-Israeli strikes hit Iranian psychiatric hospital
In recent days, US-Israeli bombings in Iran have hit a factory producing cancer medication and a psychiatric hospital, according to state-backed outlets.
Aid agencies have raised concerns over the growing attacks on health facilities, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
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One of Iran’s largest producers of anti-cancer drugs and anesthetics was hit on Tuesday, according to the state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) reported.
Earlier this week, the newly-built Delaram Sina Psychiatric Hospital in Tehran was significantly damaged by an attack on the Iranian capital according to the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA). About 30 patients were in the hospital at the time of the strike late Monday, the head of the hospital told IRNA.
By Ulviyya Salmanli