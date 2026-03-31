US-Israeli strikes hit Iranian psychiatric hospital

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In recent days, US-Israeli bombings in Iran have hit a factory producing cancer medication and a psychiatric hospital, according to state-backed outlets.

Aid agencies have raised concerns over the growing attacks on health facilities, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

One of Iran’s largest producers of anti-cancer drugs and anesthetics was hit on Tuesday, according to the state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) reported.

Earlier this week, the newly-built Delaram Sina Psychiatric Hospital in Tehran was significantly damaged by an attack on the Iranian capital according to the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA). About 30 patients were in the hospital at the time of the strike late Monday, the head of the hospital told IRNA.

News.Az