Kremlin: Saudi Arabia's BRICS participation to be clarified after Kazan summit

The status of Saudi Arabia's participation in BRICS will be determined after the association's upcoming summit in Kazan, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"The summit will be held very soon. We will inform you additionally who will represent Saudi Arabia or if it will be represented at the summit at all. Based on this, we will make conclusions," Peskov noted, News.Az reports, citing TASS.The BRICS summit will be held in Kazan from October 22 through 24.

