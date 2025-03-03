Kremlin says Trump "largely aligns" with their vision
A spokesman for the Russian government stated that President Donald Trump’s confrontational Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky marks a shift in United States foreign policy toward one that "largely aligns" with the Kremlin.
Since taking office, Trump appears to be taking a friendlier position toward Russia than his predecessors, potentially changing the geopolitical dynamic that has largely existed since World War II, News.Az reports citing The Independent.
Trump has questioned the U.S.’s support of Ukraine in the war, pushed blame away from Russia and onto Ukraine and, last week, publicly berated Zelensky during an Oval Office meeting.
“The new administration is rapidly changing all foreign policy configurations,” Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary for the Russian government, said to state television on Sunday. “This largely aligns with our vision.”
During the Oval Office meeting, Trump and Vice President JD Vance angrily accused Zelensky of not thanking the U.S. for its support and claimed Zelensky was “gambling” with World War III by refusing to make concessions to Putin.