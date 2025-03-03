Kremlin says Trump "largely aligns" with their vision

European leaders quickly assembled to affirm their support for Ukraine and denounced Putin.

The U.S. once played the same role as other European countries, but it's unclear what the path forward will be with Trump choosing to cozy up to the Kremlin.

Peskov said there is still “a long way to go” to restore relations between Russia and the U.S. but “if the political will of the two leaders, President Putin and President Trump, is maintained, this path can be quite quick and successful.”

Other leaders in the Kremlin have praised Trump for taking a harsher stance against Zelensky and Ukraine. After insinuating that Zelensky was a “dictator”, the deputy chair of the Russian Security Council said Trump was “200 percent right.”

After Trump blamed Ukraine for instigating the war, Sergey Lavrov, the minister of foreign affairs for Russia, acknowledged Trump as the “first, and so far, apparently, the only Western leader” to recognize what Russia believes is a “root cause” of the escalated tensions.

“This is already a signal that he understands our position," Lavrov said in February.

Peskov’s confirmation that Trump is adopting a position that aligns with the Kremlin means there could be a tangible shift in official policy soon.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there could be “potentially historic economic partnerships” that Washington and Moscow could engage in once the war was over after the two nations met in Saudi Arabia last month. Putin has also said that Russia is open to economic partnership, including developing the Arctic and mining rare earth minerals.