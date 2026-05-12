O’Neill declines Rovers job to remain Northern Ireland coach

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Michael O’Neill will remain as Northern Ireland manager after declining the chance to take the Blackburn job permanently.

O’Neill finished the season juggling both roles after being named Rovers boss in February, steering the club to Championship safety as he took 20 points from his 15 games in charge, while insisting it was not viable to hold both positions going forward, News.Az reports, citing Morning Star.

The 56-year-old had offered encouragement to Blackburn fans hoping he might stay as he talked up his Ewood Park experience, describing discussions with the club as “very positive” and speaking of finding an agreement that “suited all three parties.”

Instead he has decided his future remains in international football. O’Neill has discussed a new contract with the Irish FA but, as things stand, nothing has been agreed and he remains on a deal that runs until 2028.

“Blackburn Rovers is a historic football club with a proud tradition and passionate supporters,” O’Neill said in a club statement. “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time working with the players, staff and everyone around the club.

“After careful consideration, I have decided that my long-term focus must remain with Northern Ireland and the journey towards the European Championship campaign ahead.

“I would like to thank the owners, board, staff, players and supporters for the welcome and support shown to me during my time at the club.”

News.Az