Nine or more dead in Lakki Marwat bomb attack, Pakistan

Nine or more dead in Lakki Marwat bomb attack, Pakistan

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A suicide bomber killed at least nine people and injured 34 others in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, police reported.

The attack took place at a bazaar in Lakki Marwat in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, News.Az reports, citing Sweden Herald.

According to police, the perpetrator detonated explosives loaded onto a rickshaw. Among the dead were two police officers, who appear to have been the targets, but most of the victims were passersby.

The attack comes after at least 15 people were killed in a similar attack on a police post in Bannu in the same province on Saturday. A newly formed militant jihadist group, which describes itself as a breakaway from the Pakistani Taliban, the TTP, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry accuses Taliban-ruled Afghanistan of harboring terrorists who carry out attacks on Pakistani soil, something the Taliban denies.

News.Az