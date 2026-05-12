Pakistan rejects reports about Iranian aircraft at Nur Khan Airbase

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Pakistan has rejected reports claiming that Iranian military aircraft were stationed at Nur Khan Airbase, describing the allegations as misleading and sensationalised.

Pakistan has rejected reports claiming that Iranian military aircraft were stationed at Nur Khan Airbase, describing the allegations as misleading and sensationalised, News.Az reports, citing Pakistan Today.

In a statement, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that several aircraft from Iran and the United States arrived in Pakistan after the ceasefire and during the initial round of the Islamabad Talks to support the movement of diplomatic personnel, security teams and administrative staff involved in the dialogue process.

According to the ministry, some aircraft and support personnel remained temporarily in the country while awaiting further diplomatic engagements. Officials added that although formal negotiations have not resumed, high-level diplomatic contacts are continuing.

The Foreign Office stated that the Iranian aircraft currently in Pakistan arrived during the ceasefire period and were not connected to any military contingency or protective arrangement. It described claims suggesting otherwise as speculative and detached from the actual situation.

Pakistan said it continues to act as an impartial and responsible facilitator supporting dialogue and regional de-escalation. The ministry noted that the country had only provided routine logistical and administrative assistance while maintaining communication with all relevant sides.

The statement came in response to a report by CBS News alleging that Pakistan had quietly allowed Iranian military aircraft to remain at its airbases, potentially protecting them from possible American strikes while publicly presenting itself as a diplomatic intermediary between Tehran and Washington.

Social media posts had also circulated claims that several Iranian aircraft, including a reconnaissance version of the Lockheed C-130 Hercules, were stationed at Nur Khan Airbase following the ceasefire announcement.

News.Az