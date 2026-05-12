Qatar condemns alleged IRGC infiltration into Kuwait’s Bubiyan Island

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Qatar has condemned the infiltration of an armed group linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps onto Bubiyan Island to carry out what it described as hostile acts against Kuwait.

According to a statement issued by Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the armed group clashed with Kuwaiti armed forces before being apprehended. The incident reportedly resulted in injuries to one member of the Kuwaiti military, News.Az reports, citing Qatar-Tribune.

Qatar described the incident as a blatant violation of Kuwait’s sovereignty and warned that it represents a dangerous escalation threatening the security and stability of the region.

The ministry expressed full support for Kuwait and backed all measures taken by Kuwaiti authorities to protect the country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, security and stability. It also praised the response of Kuwaiti security forces and their handling of the situation.

In its statement, Qatar stressed the need to stop what it called unjustified Iranian attacks against neighboring countries, describing such actions as violations of international law and serious threats to regional security.

The ministry also wished the injured Kuwaiti soldier a speedy recovery and expressed support for the safety and stability of Kuwait and its people.

News.Az