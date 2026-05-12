Trump seeks progress on Iran during upcoming China visit

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US President Donald Trump is expected to focus heavily on the conflict with Iran during his upcoming visit to China, as Washington continues efforts to reach a diplomatic agreement aimed at ending tensions in the region.

Reports surrounding the planned talks indicate that Trump hopes to secure support from Chinese President Xi Jinping in pressuring Tehran toward a settlement. China is considered a key player because of its close economic relationship with Iran and its importance as a buyer of Iranian energy exports, News.Az reports, citing The Spectator.

The diplomatic push comes amid uncertainty surrounding the fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran. Trump has publicly stated that negotiations with Tehran showed signs of progress, but he has also rejected parts of Iran’s latest proposals, describing some demands as unacceptable.

Iran has reportedly sought guarantees including sanctions relief, compensation related to the conflict and recognition of its interests in the Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, regional tensions remain high, with continued instability around the strategic waterway affecting global energy markets.

The planned meeting between Trump and Xi is also expected to include discussions on trade, artificial intelligence and broader geopolitical issues. However, the Iran conflict has become one of the central topics ahead of the summit, with Washington hoping Beijing could use its influence to help stabilize the situation.

Analysts note that China’s position may strengthen its diplomatic leverage during the talks, as the United States increasingly seeks international support to prevent further escalation in the Middle East.

News.Az