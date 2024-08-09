+ ↺ − 16 px

By News.Az



The situation in the Kursk region is rapidly evolving, and with each passing hour, it becomes increasingly clear that this is not just a raid but a full-scale Ukrainian invasion. News.Az, citing Forbes , reports that Ukraine is pouring significant resources into this operation, although this does not guarantee its success.

According to the latest data, up to 10,000 Ukrainian troops may be in the invasion zone, while the Russian Northern Military Group, consisting of about 48,000 troops, is bogged down in fighting for Vovchansk—a Ukrainian border town located 90 miles southeast of Sudzha. Ukrainian brigades appear to have intentionally crossed the border where Russian forces were most thinly spread. The Ukrainian Center for Defense Strategies noted that the Ukrainian forces' command achieved operational surprise.A decisive factor in the outcome of this three-day Ukrainian invasion could be the speed with which Russian forces are able to redeploy reinforcements to Sudzha. Quick action could blunt or even nullify Ukrainian successes, while delays might result in the loss of a significant portion of the Kursk region to advancing Ukrainian columns.However, despite the rapid advance, the Ukrainian operation remains risky. If Ukrainian brigades find themselves cut off from their artillery, air defenses, and logistics, they could be left unsupported and without ammunition deep within Russian territory, putting thousands of soldiers at risk.A key element of this offensive is the participation of the 80th Air Assault Brigade, one of the most resilient and fastest units in the Ukrainian forces. The pace and scale of the Ukrainian advance have caught the Russian command off guard, leading experts to suggest that the enemy’s northern operational group made a poor assessment of the likely nature of Ukrainian actions.The unfolding events in the Kursk region remain in the spotlight, and the outcome of this operation could have significant implications for both sides of the conflict.

