Kurz: Russia can be key player in resolving crises

Russia can play a key role in finding peaceful solutions to crises in Europe using mechanisms of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

The statement came from Austria’s Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz, whose country assumed this year's chairmanship of the regional security organization.

"Russia can play a decisive role in fostering constructive dialogue to peacefully resolve the current crises. Russia can help ensure the OSCE’s ability to deal with the challenges facing the participating States by supporting measures to give it sufficient resources to fulfill its wide-ranging mandate," Sputnik cited him as saying.

