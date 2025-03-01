News.az
Tag:
Airport
Cologne/Bonn Airport halts operations after system outage
13 Feb 2026-12:13
Fire at Hong Kong airport briefly disrupts operations
10 Feb 2026-14:33
US plane crash-lands on Georgia street, hits cars -
VIDEO
10 Feb 2026-10:40
Berlin airport shut down Friday due to dangerous black ice
06 Feb 2026-10:44
US jet crash kills seven, leaves one seriously hurt
27 Jan 2026-00:56
Severe turbulence at Phuket Airport injures multiple passengers
14 Jan 2026-09:57
Nearly 450 flights delayed at Amsterdam Airport due to weather
02 Jan 2026-15:36
Portugal airports brace for travel chaos amid workers’ strike
24 Dec 2025-16:06
Plane crash occurs at Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville
05 Nov 2025-03:02
US airport tests robotaxi rides
17 Sep 2025-17:02
