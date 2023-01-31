Kyiv will host an EU-Ukraine summit on Friday, prime minister says

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Ukraine-European Union summit will take place in Kyiv on Friday, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said. However, he provided no details on who would attend, News.az reports citing KyivPost.

The fact that the summit will be held in Kyiv is a "powerful signal to both partners and enemies," he said at a government meeting.

"To our partners, it is a message that Europe believes in Ukraine’s victory and supports our rapid movement towards EU membership. To our enemies, it is a message of the futility of their efforts to divide the coalition supporting Ukraine and stop our Euro-Atlantic integration," he added.

News.Az