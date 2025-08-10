Kyiv’s drones strike Saratov refineries overnight

Aftermath of an alleged Ukrainian drone strike on an oil refinery in Russia’s Saratov region, Aug. 10, 2025. (Photo shared by Astra / Telegram)

Ukrainian drones reportedly hit oil refineries in Russia’s Saratov region overnight Sunday, sending plumes of smoke over the facilities and forcing the closure of a nearby airport.

Ukrainian drones reportedly targeted oil refineries in Russia’s Saratov region overnight on Sunday, Aug. 10, igniting fires and filling the air with thick smoke, News.Az reports citing the Kiyv Post.

Videos from locals, shared by Russian outlet Astra, showed towering red flames lighting up thick plumes of smoke against the purple dawn. Saratov Regional Governor Roman Busargin confirmed that drone strikes took place in the early hours of Sunday, acknowledging that “one of the industrial enterprises” was hit without specifying whether it was the oil refineries. The region, located approximately 500 kilometers (311 miles) from the Ukrainian border in the Kharkiv region, is home to Russia’s Engels-2 strategic air base and an assortment of oil facilities.

