Kyivstar CEO: Peace deal could significantly boost company value ahead of U.S. listing

Oleksandr Komarov, CEO of Ukrainian mobile operator Kyivstar, said a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine war could significantly increase the company’s value, ahead of its New York stock market debut.

"We will be the best asset for the international investment community to invest in Ukraine, to invest in the Ukrainian recovery, to invest in Ukrainian support," Komarov told, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Kyivstar is set to start trading on the Nasdaq later on Friday, marking the first U.S. stock exchange listing for a Ukraine-based company. The IPO comes as U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin prepare for a highly anticipated summit in Alaska, closely watched by Ukraine and European nations as a potential turning point in peace talks.

