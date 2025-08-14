Russia reveals delegation, agenda for Putin–Trump Alaska summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. local time on Aug. 15 with a one-on-one discussion in the presence of interpreters, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov announced.

The Russian delegation will include Ushakov, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, and Russian Direct Investment Fund head Kirill Dmitriev, the advisor said. Speaking to reporters, Ushakov said the talks will take place at the U.S. Air Force's Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and that the summit program has been finalized, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The discussions will be followed by a working breakfast, and their duration will depend on how the conversation develops. The negotiations in a wider format will follow a "five-on-five" structure. Ushakov said the U.S. side has finalized its delegation list but left it to Washington to announce. The Russian delegation is expected to depart for Moscow immediately after the meeting concludes.

The central topic of the summit will be a settlement of the war in Ukraine, though economic cooperation and global security will also be discussed, according to the aide. Ushakov said the Kremlin views it as symbolic that the meeting will take place "near the graves of Soviet pilots in Alaska." Putin's advisor added that Russia sees untapped potential in U.S.-Russia trade and economic ties.

