Kyrgyzstan plans to set up new checkpoint on border with China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kyrgyzstan is planning to build a new checkpoint on the border with China.

A bill regarding ratification of the intergovernmental agreement to open a new checkpoint named “Bedel” on the border with China was submitted to the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament) by the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, according to media reports.This move is aimed at facilitating border crossings, enhancing trade relations, and improving bilateral cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and China. Establishing the Bedel checkpoint is expected to streamline customs processes and boost economic activity in the region.The authorities in the Kyrgyz Republic have claimed the new checkpoint will reduce the delivery time of goods from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in China as compared to the current Kashgar—Torugart—Naryn—Bishkek transportation corridor. It is also assumed that trade turnover with China will increase exponentially.According to reports, Kyrgyzstan plans to allocate approximately 77.9 million som ($896,000) from the state budget towards the creation of the checkpoint.

News.Az