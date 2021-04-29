Kyrgyzstan reports aggravation of situation on border with Tajikistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, where a conflict between the residents of the border regions of the two states took place on Wednesday, has aggravated, the Kyrgyz Border Service of the State Committee for National Security reported on Thursday, according to TASS.

"In the border area of the Batken region, namely in the Kocho-Boyu area of the Batken region, the situation has aggravated. The aggravation of the situation was caused by the provocative actions of the citizens of Tajikistan, who started throwing stones at the citizens of Kyrgyzstan and their homes," the statement said.

According to the border department, "the Tajik side began to fire at passing cars of Kyrgyz citizens from hunting rifles."

The report notes that, according to preliminary data, there are victims among the citizens of Kyrgyzstan.

"The situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border is tense. It was not possible to contact the leadership of the border department of the Republic of Tajikistan by phone, phone calls remained unanswered," the Kyrgyz border service stressed.

News.Az

News.Az