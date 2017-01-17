Kyrgyzstan resumes search at Boeing crash site

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan resumed search and rescue operations at the crash site near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek.

Report informs citing the Kyrgyz media that the due information was provided by the press-service of the department.

About 50 people as well as buses are involved in search-and-rescue operations.

Experts of the Interstate Aviation Committee are expected to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in the afternoon today to read the black box flight data.

News.Az

News.Az