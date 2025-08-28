Ladbrokes owner’s former CEO among 11 charged in UK

The former chief executive of the owner of British gambling giant Ladbrokes is among 11 people charged by UK prosecutors over alleged bribery and fraud linked to gambling operations in Turkiye.

Kenny Alexander, who led GVC until July 2020, faces charges of conspiracy to defraud and conspiracy to bribe between 2011 and 2018, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Lee Feldman, former non-executive chairman of GVC, later renamed Entain, has also been charged with similar offences.

All 11 defendants are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on October 6.

Entain clarified in a statement that it has not been charged and that none of the accused individuals are currently employed by the company.

Shares in Entain (LSE: ENT) fell following the announcement, down 1.2% to 874.8 pence by 11:51 GMT.

