Landslide death toll in Indonesia's West Java climbs to 34

Photo: Reuters

The death toll from a landslide in Cisarua, West Bandung Regency, in Indonesia’s West Java province rose to 34 on Monday, as rescue teams intensified efforts to locate dozens of people still believed to be trapped beneath mud and debris.

Ade Dian Permana, head of the Bandung Search and Rescue Office, told a press conference that nine bodies were recovered by around 5 p.m. local time on Monday, bringing the total number of victims found since the disaster to 34, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Based on data from local village administrations, Permana said an estimated 46 people remain buried at the site.

Of the victims recovered so far, 17 have been identified and returned to their families, while forensic teams continue identification procedures for the remaining bodies.

The landslide was triggered by heavy rainfall over two consecutive nights, which saturated steep slopes in the mountainous Cisarua area. Large volumes of earth, rocks, and uprooted trees swept through residential zones, plantations, and forested land.

Authorities said search and rescue operations will be reviewed after seven days, while a 14-day emergency response period remains in effect.

Indonesia is prone to floods and landslides during the rainy season, which typically runs from October to March.


