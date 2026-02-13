Landslide near Rome claims 1 life, injures 2 after heavy rainfall

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italian authorities reported on Friday that a 58-year-old man was killed and two others injured when a landslide struck a residential building near Rome.

The incident occurred at around 10.45 pm (2045GMT) late Thursday in the municipality of Formello, on Via Nazario Sauro street, following days of heavy rainfall that triggered the collapse of part of a hillside, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to initial reports, debris swept away a three-story building after a section of the slope and a retaining wall gave way. The victim was in his ground-floor apartment at the time of the collapse.

Two other residents, who were on the upper floor, were injured and transported to the hospital. Authorities said they are not in serious condition.

Firefighters, Carabinieri officers from the Cassia company, and emergency medical services were dispatched to the scene.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the landslide, as severe weather continues to affect parts of central Italy.

News.Az