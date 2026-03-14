Commanders sign RB Jerome Ford to one-year deal

The Washington Commanders have signed running back Jerome Ford to a one-year contract after four seasons with the Cleveland Browns, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ford, a former fifth-round pick selected by Cleveland in the 2022 NFL Draft out of the University of Cincinnati, will now head to Washington, D.C. to join the Commanders. Financial details of the agreement have not yet been disclosed.

During his time with the Browns, Ford recorded 1,463 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. He also contributed as a receiver, catching 107 passes for 647 yards and five touchdowns.

His most productive season came in 2023, when he stepped in after an injury to Nick Chubb and surpassed 1,000 total yards from scrimmage, finishing the year with nine touchdowns.

Ford filled a role for the Browns in 2025 as their passing-down back. Ford brought receiving ability and strong pass protection to the field for Cleveland a year ago. His usage on early downs was cut almost completely out after Ford was not up for the task in 2023 and 2024 in a starting role, but Ford did play well in that defined role.