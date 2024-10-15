Latvia completes 80% of border fence with Russia

Latvia has successfully constructed 80% of its border fence with Russia, covering 222 kilometers of the total 283-kilometer border, News.Az reports.

According to Renārs Griškevičs , Chairman of the state enterprise Valsts nekustamie īpašumi (VNĪ), as reported by European Pravda citing Delfi, the remaining 57 kilometers of the fence are expected to be completed in phases. About half of the remaining 57 kilometers will be built by the end of 2024. The final 28 kilometers, located in difficult and remote areas, are scheduled for completion by October 2025. Construction is progressing slightly faster than originally planned, emphasized Griškevičs. The border project involves several organizations, with VNĪ overseeing the construction process and selecting contractors through public tenders.Founded in 1996, VNĪ is fully owned by the Latvian government, with the Ministry of Finance managing its capital. The project aims to strengthen Latvia's eastern border, enhancing national security.

News.Az