Latvia strengthens air defense on border with Russia and Belarus.

Latvia has strengthened its air defense in the east of the country in the region bordering Russia and Belarus, Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds on the social network X, News.Az reports.

"We are strengthening our air defense: we have sent mobile combat groups of the Air Force armed with anti-aircraft missiles, and special radars have been deployed on the border to detect drones," he said.He noted that both regular military personnel and soldiers on active duty are participating in air defense operations.Recently, the Air Force scrambled NATO patrol mission fighters in Latvia due to an unidentified object, which turned out to be a flock of birds.Before this, Poland completed its operation to search for a drone that had flown in from Ukraine 10 days later. It did not violate the country's airspace, said the operational commander of the Polish Armed Forces, Major General Maciej Klisz.

